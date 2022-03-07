ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday’s Albuquerque city council meeting will feature two opposite resolutions regarding vaccine mandates for city employees. Councilor Isaac Benton says vaccines should be required for city employees and Councilor Dan Lewis wants to ban vaccine requirements for city employees.
Benton argues vaccines should be required to continue the progress the city and state have made against COVID. Lewis says vaccines are a personal choice and should not be based on fear and consequences. Those items are scheduled to be heard at Monday night’s meeting.