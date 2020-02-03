City councilors to vote on renaming street after Dolores Huerta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are expected to sign off on renaming a stretch of a major city street after an iconic civil rights leader on Monday. Bridge Boulevard between the Rio Grande and Isleta was recently renamed Avenida Dolores Huerta by the Bernalillo County Commission last week.

Now, city councilors also want to give the same name to another stretch of Bridge from 4th Street to west of the Rio Grande. The Native New Mexican was known for her advocacy on behalf of farmworkers, immigrants, and women.