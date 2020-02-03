Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

City councilors to vote on renaming street after Dolores Huerta

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are expected to sign off on renaming a stretch of a major city street after an iconic civil rights leader on Monday. Bridge Boulevard between the Rio Grande and Isleta was recently renamed Avenida Dolores Huerta by the Bernalillo County Commission last week.

Now, city councilors also want to give the same name to another stretch of Bridge from 4th Street to west of the Rio Grande. The Native New Mexican was known for her advocacy on behalf of farmworkers, immigrants, and women.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞