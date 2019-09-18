City councilors to introduce new firearms legislation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Three Albuquerque City Councilors are scheduled to introduce new firearm legislation. The councilors Pat Davis, Isaac Benton, and Diane Gibson are set to go over the details Wednesday afternoon.

Last month, Councilor Benton said he wants a judge to be able to take away someone’s guns if they’re found to be an extreme threat to the community.

He cited the mass shootings like El Paso and Ohio as reasons why the bill is needed but some say the bill would infringe on people’s Second Amendment right.