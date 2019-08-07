City councilors reject attempts to block storage facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors have paved the way for a new storage facility near an Albuquerque park, despite neighbors’ objections.

Earlier this year, the city’s zoning department approved a permit for Guardian Storage to build the facility next to the Oso Grande Park near Juan Tabo and Montgomery.

The lot is zoned commercial, but neighbors say it’s been vacant for so long, the community has gotten used to it as open space. “There are many people who use this area for recreation, day in and day out,” Janie McGuigan said.

The Oso Grande Neighborhood Association filed an appeal with the city, but councilors agreed with the zoning administrator’s original decision that the proposed facility is consistent with the area’s development standards.