ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a meeting Monday, city officials fielded questions from Albuquerque city councilors on why certain homeless services still aren’t operating at the Gateway Center.

Those services include the sobering center, now slated to open next summer, and the medical respite center, which won’t open until the end of 2024. Councilors also wanted to know why out of $60 million the Gateway Center has requested and received, about $20 million isn’t earmarked for anything particular. City officials say that money is in reserve to deal with any unexpected problems in the building.

Councilors urged the city to prepare monthly reports on the center’s operations. Right now the Gateway Center has 50 regular beds and 35 emergency winter beds. The plan is to add 92 more beds by early 2025.