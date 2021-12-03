City councilors proposing new, updated trails on the west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Miles of more trails for walking, biking, and even horseback riding could be coming to Albuquerque’s west side. A couple of city councilors want to use city-owned open space to make it happen.

People who already love Albuquerque’s many trails say there could always be more.

“They’re amazing. They’re amazing. Compared to some of the other places, this is the best trail system that I’ve seen,” Caly Depalma of Albuquerque stated.

City councilors Cynthia Borrego and Lan Sena want to create up to 24 miles of new trails on the west side and finish others that end abruptly, like at Boca Negra off Montano and Unser.

“The bill I’m proposing will create a trails plan for everything west of the river and north of I-40,” City Councilor Borrego stated.

“For us, it’s really highlighting the need for the continuation of these trails and add more trails,” City Councilor Sena added.

The plan aims to connect the Petroglyph National Monument, Rio Grande Valley State Park and other points of interest for mountain biking, horseback riding, walking and nature studies.

“It’s really important to me that we have a healthy trail system,” Borrego said.

She said the proposed study would determine how those connections might work alongside major roads like Unser and Coors.

“On the east side of town, you’ll see that many of them connect very well along the arroyos, and so you know, Boca Negra, Calabacillas Arroyos, all of these in my particular district,” Borrego added.

She said there’s a need for these trails in the area because the National Park Service eliminated nearly all mountain biking and horseback riding within the Petroglyphs back in 2019 as part of the monument’s visitor use management plan. People on and off camera overwhelmingly supported the councilors’ idea.

“The more trails, the better,” Depalma said.

The cost to map out this trails plan would be $75,000 from city council set aside funds. Council will discuss funding the study on Monday.