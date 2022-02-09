Albuquerque City councilors are pitching a plan to funnel money from the public safety tax, to put toward affordable housing. The sales tax passed four years ago was meant to fight crime. If the idea goes through, 40% of that public safety tax will go toward increasing the City’s pool of affordable housing.

“What we’re trying to do is prevent more people from slipping into homelesness,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Isaac Benton. In 2018 City Council and the Mayor signed off on a .375% public safety tax. At least 60-percent of that money has to go toward fighting crime, and recruiting and keeping police officers.

Now three city councilors are hoping to earmark 40-percent of that for affordable housing. The bill cites homlesness and housing insecurity as two of the city’s biggest challenges, it calls for more, doubling the city’s number of affordable housing units to 2,000.

“People are very much rent challenged,” said Benton. “Working people and poor people in the city are very rent challenged,” Benton told KRQE.

The public safety tax generates more that $50-Million a year. Benton says the remaining 40-percent has been going into the general fund. We reached out to the Mayor’s office to ask if he supports the bill, they say they’re still reviewing it. The money will also be used to incentivize landlords to accept housing vouchers.