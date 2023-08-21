ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque city council is expected to vote Monday on a measure capping short-term rentals in the city. If approved, the city would limit the number of short-term rentals to 1,200.

Proponents say the move would increase the availability for affordable homes, but opponents say it would only keep people from investing here. The proposed ordinance would also require a local property must be on call to respond to maintenance and security issues. The city council meeting is set to begin Monday at 5 p.m.