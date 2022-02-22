ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are meeting on Wednesday to discuss a new contract with the Albuquerque Police Union. That includes raises for officers.

A new police officer would get about $1.50 more per hour in the next fiscal year. That would increase their base pay to $32.89 per hour. There are several other topics covered in the agreement including paid leave.