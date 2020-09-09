City councilors call to reaffirm commitment to racial, social equity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Councilors Klarissa Peña, Cynthia Borrego, and Lan Sena representing diversity as Councilwomen of color are co-sponsoring to reaffirm Albuquerque’s commitment to social and racial equity. The resolution calls for equity training for all city departments as well as the consideration for social equity in the city’s planning, decision making, and budgeting. Councilors say the bill represents the city’s commitment to honor its diversity int he future while fulfilling a promise from the past.

“We have a very complex racial history in Albuquerque and we are not finished yet and we have a ways to go to address the racial tensions and racial inequities but we definitely have our history to build upon,” said Michelle Melendez, inaugural director of the Office of Equity and Inclusion established by Mayor Tim Keller.

“We define inequities as disparities in health, mental health, economic indicators, housing, education, or social factors that are systemic and unjust,” said Councilor Peña in a news release. “And we acknowledge that structural and institutional racism have led to racially disparate outcomes in many aspects of quality of life. This legislation is a great step in righting those inequities.”

In the same press release, the city would further be directed to support the start-up and growth of businesses owned by people of color and women. The bill directs workforce development support for youth and workers of color.

The bill heads to a city council meeting Wednesday night for final action.

