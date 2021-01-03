City councilor wants to push west side road project start date further back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is proposing once again to put off a controversial road project on the west side.

In 2017, city councilors agreed to postpone a project that would widen Irving from two lanes to four, between Kayenta and Rio Los Piños. The idea was to alleviate congestion on what was becoming a major east-west artery. But neighbors worried it would worsen speeding problems along that stretch.

A year ago, the council extended the project moratorium to gather more data but then, the pandemic hit. City Councilor Cynthia Borrego says, as a result, they were not able to put together a task force as they had hoped to study the issue and look at alternatives, like re-designating the road so it would no longer be up for expansion.

She is proposing to extend the road work moratorium for another year. The moratorium prevents any road improvements except regular maintenance, repairs, and traffic calming.

Don’t Miss: