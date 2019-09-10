City councilor wants to pump the breaks on Westside road project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial Westside road project may not happen after all. One city councilor wants to push it off even longer.

It’s a neighborhood’s worst traffic nightmare. “These cars already go fast and it’s just a two-lane. Can you imagine if it’s a four-lane?” says Gloria Mardrid.

Irving Boulevard between Kayenta Place and Rio Los Pinos Drive is two lanes. Those who live along the two-mile stretch want to keep it that way.

“It’s only making things worse. I understand that they need to bring people to the Westside because this is where it’s growing, but they need to find another way,” says Ken Brown.

Two years ago, Albuquerque city councilors voted to hold off on phase two of the Irving expansion project. Now, City Councilor Cynthia Borrego wants to delay the project even longer, through December of next year.

“There hasn’t been a lot of support from the neighborhood to make it four lanes. For now, it is off the table,” Borrego says.

Borrego says she wants to do a traffic study and look at what other traffic calming measures would make the road safer. “Possibly creating a roundabout, possibly putting markings in for bike lanes,” Borrego says.

She says as her district continues to grow, they are trying to figure out how to make an entire network of roads function.

“We have places like Ventana Ranch that just grew exponentially. Volcano Vista High School…we have a new high school, we have a new junior high, so we have a lot of traffic issues,” Borrego says.

Councilor Borrego says they are also looking at a four-lane expansion on Paseo del Norte and improvements on MacMahon. Borrego says she plans to ask the legislature for money to make it happen.

The resolution will be discussed at the Land Use, Planning, and Zoning committee on Wednesday.