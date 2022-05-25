ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña is teaming up with the Albuquerque Public Department for a conference on how lowrider culture can bolster community policing. The second annual Cruising Community Policing Conference will begin June 1. It will include meetings, workshops, and discussions from community members and departments across the country.

The event will conclude with a car show featuring lowrider cars and bikes from APD and a Kansas police department. Councilor Peña says car culture can serve as a bridge toward better community policing because of its rich history in Albuquerque.