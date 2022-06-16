ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sparks flew in Thursday night’s community meeting between Albuquerque City Councilor Brooke Bassan and residents over sanctioned homeless camps. Bassan represents the northeast heights and says the meeting was supposed to focus on theft and crime near the Whole Foods on Wyoming.

Instead, she faced a large crowd that was angry over her support for designated homeless camps around the city which passed city councilor last week. Bassan says rumors flying on social media that one of the so-called safe outdoor spaces would be located near North Domingo Park are not true.

“Safe outdoor spaces is going to have more infrastructure, it’s going to take more money, take time. It’s not going to happen in every single district, not going to happen overnight, and I can guarantee you it was never going to happen near residential properties, at businesses here in Albuquerque that are nearby and certainly not south of North Domingo Park,” said Bassan in the meeting.

Bassan says the city has not proposed certain locations for the safe spaces. She also promises to set up a meeting with residents to answer all questions about the designated camps.