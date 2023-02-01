ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is calling on the city to be more clear about money. Specifically, she wants to know more about the funds involved with the long-awaited Gateway Center and Gibson Health Hub.

Councilor Renée Grout is requesting a formal audit to see exactly how money is being spent on the project since she can’t get answers from the city.

Councilor Grout explained, “It’s a big project of the mayor’s, and I thought they would have those numbers easily available, but I haven’t gotten that answer, so in December, we asked the city auditor to find out how much has been spent on this project.”

According to the Office of Internal Audit’s initial research, more than $80 million has been appropriated to Gibson Health Hub from state grants, general obligation bonds, capital budget appropriations, and more. The Gateway Center is just a part of the Gibson Health Hub, and at least $36.7 million has been spent so far on purchasing and refurbishing the building.

Councilor Grout said there has been inconsistent expense tracking across several departments. She said there’s a great need for this facility, but she wants the city to be more transparent on where taxpayer money for it is going and how much it will cost in the end.

“I just need to understand it a lot better to see where our money’s going forth. There hasn’t been a real clear scope of work, I’m not talking about what building is for but operating budgets, why are we taking general funds out when there’s still capital funds available, all those things,” said Grout.

A capital outlay request shows that the city is asking lawmakers for another $20 million in this year’s legislative session for the Gibson Health Hub. The request shows a little more than $13 million has been secured with a total project cost of more than $33 million.

Councilor Grout is hopeful this audit will help answer questions on when the project will be complete, an official price tag, and how much it’s going to cost to operate.

In a statement from the city, $5 million has been spent on construction and operations of the first phase of the Gateway Center. The capital request of $20 million is to move into the second phase of the Gateway, which will increase its capacity to serve the community.