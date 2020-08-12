City councilor proposes short term rental ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Councilor Diane Gibson announced Monday that she is introducing a short term rental ordinance at the August 17 city council meeting.

“This ordinance is a great way for us to protect the property owners, the renters, and our neighborhoods,” said Councilor Gibson in a news release. “Short term rentals are an important part of our tourism and economic development of our city and the ordinance is a great baseline for the short term rental industry to grow from. I’d like to thank the Short Term Rental Task Force for their work in developing these recommendations.”

According to the news release, the short term rental ordinance would do the following:

Require a permit

Allows Planning Department to inspect the STR

Includes a statement that the owner and operator will comply with all applicable City Ordinances

Includes a Good Neighbor Agreement that will be posted inside each unit to inform guests of applicable City Ordinances

Permit fee: $120 for initial fee, then $90 for renewals

Sets maximum occupancy to two adults per bedroom

Gatherings shall not exceed double the maximum occupancy or 20 people, whichever is less and all gatherings shall conclude by 10:00 PM

The legislation also seeks to amend the Lodger’s Tax Advisory Board to add a member to the board to include a representative of the Short Term Rental Industry. The Lodger’s Tax