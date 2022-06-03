ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque City Councilor wants to pour thousands of dollars into revitalizing Route 66, bringing the 18-mile stretch of road back to its original glory. Route 66 played a big role in Albuquerque’s growth and development. The only paved road in New Mexico in the 1930s, the city was built around it.

“Albuquerque has the longest urban stretch and the only stretch of Route 66 that crosses itself,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Pena. Pena now wants to invest $250-thousand into improvements for the 18-mile stretch, hoping to bring people back to a once-bustling street.

“The entire stretch of Historic Route 66 is something we can always improve upon,” said Pena. The improvements would include finding a purpose for some of the vacant buildings, clean up the neighborhoods along the route, and rehab some of the iconic neon signs.

Pena says there’s more to the improvements than just drawing in tourists. “As a city, I think this is something that can unite us all,” she said.

If approved, the funding will come from the city’s Cultural Services Department. The resolution will be presented during Monday night’s council meeting.