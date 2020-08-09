City councilor proposes delay to new energy conservation code for homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to pump the breaks on a new energy conservation code for homes.

Last week, the city council passed a resolution requiring builders to follow the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code Standards. That’s the code establishing a baseline for energy efficiency on systems in homes and commercial businesses.

Now, Councilor Klarissa Peña is requesting that not be enforced for at least six months. She’s hoping a survey can help determine the added cost to developers, homeowners and renters. “If the cost of a house goes up by $10,000, that can price a young family out of a home. So, I’m just concerned about that and the same holds true for rentals,” Peña said. The city council will review this resolution on August 17.

