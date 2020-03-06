City councilor invites Nob Hill neighborhood to dinner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City Councilor Pat Davis wants to show off his district by inviting everyone to dinner.

“They’ll tell you that merchants are excited that this whole opportunity exists but a lot of folks still tell them they didn’t know they could get back to Central, so we’re trying to change that dynamic,” Davis said.

Council Davis is teaming up with Nob Hill Main Street for the Neighborhood Night Out. On the First Thursday of each month, they are inviting the public to join them at one of 20 new or returning Nob Hill businesses. Those businesses moving in, following ART construction.

This is just one of many ways Davis says the City is helping businesses along Central. “The City’s helping new businesses by paying their first couple of month’s rent to help them get started. We’ve got new marketing tools to help get students off campus,” he added.

Thursday’s event begins at six and runs until eight.