City councilor calls on APD for plan to stop speeders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans are in motion to tackle Albuquerque’s speeding problem. APD’s interim police chief revealed some details after a city councilor called out the department for not doing enough.

“I know we’re all immensely concerned about violent crime in the city, the lack of enough officers, but most- what we face day to day in all of our districts is the traffic, the speeding, the horrific accidents and deaths we’re seeing because of it,” City Councilor Trudy Jones said Tuesday. “I’m talking day-to-day neighborhood streets, arterials with speed limits of 40 mph, traffic routinely going 50, 60, 70 mph and I have not seen a traffic officer on these streets. I see sheriff’s officers on the county streets and they almost always have two or three or four cars stopped.”

At the city’s Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday, Councilor Jones made her frustrations clear about speeding not being enforced enough by police and even the courts. APD Interim Police Chief Harold Medina said APD is working on a calendar showing where and when officers are doing traffic enforcement, and developing a group to focus on handling traffic problems.

Medina would like to double the number of officers in the traffic unit, but noted that the current force is giving hundreds of traffic citations a week. It’s unclear how many of those are for speeding.

“[Speeding] is the number one problem that we’re getting, not only drag racers, we have people who like burn out in the middle of streets,” Medina explained. “We have a muffler problem, so we’re looking at this from all angles.”

APD says officers have given more than 7,200 speeding citations since January 2017, but could not break down the numbers year by year. At the state level, Medina said he’s working on legislation for the upcoming session that would boost penalties for people with vehicular homicide convictions. He hopes to have more information about these plans at the next city council meeting.