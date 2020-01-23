City Council votes to name fire station in memory of councilman Ken Sanchez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors honored their late friend and fellow councilor by naming a firehouse in his honor.

Station 7 on Central near Old Coors will now be called the “Ken Sanchez Fire Station 7.” Sanchez was instrumental in acquiring the land where that station sits.

Wednesday night, his daughter addressed the council, calling it a fitting tribute to a man who was passionate about supporting first responders and always put his community first.

“He’s touched so many lives, so many different people, and I’ve heard over the last month or so, so many different stories of different lives he touched that we were never aware of,” Jaclyn Sanchez said.

It was the first time city council convened since Sanchez died on New Year’s Day. The city is taking applications to fill his seat.