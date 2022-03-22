ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There were not enough votes at Monday’s Albuquerque city council meeting to dial back the Mayor’s powers during a public health emergency.

City councilors had previously voted for the restrictions, which would have only allowed the mayor to issue recommendations and not public health orders. The mayor vetoed that decision, and the council did not have the votes to override that veto. In the past two years, Mayor Keller has not imposed any pandemic restrictions beyond what was required by the state.