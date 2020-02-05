City Council upholds zoning change to allow development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors fighting a new development on Albuquerque’s westside, have lost their battle.

Last night city councilors upheld a zoning change at Paseo Del Norte and Kimmick, between Golf Course and Unser. It allows for retail and commercial development on 16 acres that right now is undeveloped.

Neighbors, along with the Open Space Division and the National Park Service, appealed the decision, arguing the development would ruin the appeal of the neighborhood.

But a split four-to-four vote from councilors means the zoning change stands.