ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s ‘clean and green ordinance‘ will be voted on to be kept or repealed during the next city council meeting set to take place Monday, March 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. on Zoom. The ordinance took effect in January 2020, banning the use of single-use plastic bags in retailers and grocery stores.

The ban does not impact restaurants that offer take-out, farmers’ markets, or dry cleaners.

The initial goal was to be more environmentally friendly and advocates for the ban say most community members still support it. “Most small businesses do support the clean and green ordinance. They want to welcome people into Albuquerque and not have the litter everywhere. Really, some complaints have been coming from larger chain stores,” said Anni Hanna, the director of New Mexico Climate Justice.

Councilor Brook Bassan, who introduced the legislation to repeal the ordinance, argues reusable and paper bags are too expensive for businesses and consumers and hard to get due to supply chain issues.

She also argues that they can be unsanitary and worse for the environment than plastic bags.

There was also a public meeting held last month asking for public input. Most community members who spoke out were in favor of keeping the ordinance.

City councilors were still divided on the issue last month. The finance and government operations committee lead up to tomorrow’s vote with a push to repeal passing 3-2. Councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis being the only ones voting against it.