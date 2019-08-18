City council to discuss gun legislation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque City Council will continue talks on Monday for more gun legislation in the wake of recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

Councilors will vote on whether to approve a resolution allowing concerned families to work with law enforcement to keep someone who may be suicidal or violent from having a gun. A similar law was struck down last legislative session.

City Councilor Isaac Benton hopes that with this resolution, similar legislation will be considered at the Roundhouse next year.