ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, the Albuquerque city council is expected to consider a resolution removing advertisement wraps from city buses.
The measure would direct the transit department to develop a plan on putting advertisements inside buses and at bus stops instead. Councilor Isaac Benton, who introduced the bill, says making the windows of the buses transparent would make them safer. The city council meeting is set to begin Monday at 5 p.m.