City council to consider renaming sports complex after Jennifer Riordan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to rename the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex will go before the city council next month.

The resolution to name the complex after Jennifer Riordan was moved to Sep. 4. Riordan, a supporter of the complex, was killed in a freak mid-air accident on a Southwest Airlines flight.

If approved, the new name would be the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex, something co-sponsor Ken Sanchez says honors Riordan’s compassionate spirit.

“I think this is just perfect, fitting for an individual of this caliber because so many people I think, truly loved Jennifer Riordan,” City Councilor Ken Sanchez said.

Jennifer and her husband, former Chief Operation Officer of the City of Albuquerque, Michael Riordan, attended the complex’s ribbon-cutting in 2017.