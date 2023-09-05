ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council on Wednesday will consider installing street trees near the Albuquerque BioPark. If approved, the trees would line the BioPark’s fence between New York Avenue and the park’s service entrance on Central Avenue.

The trees would be part of the city’s initiative for beautification and adding shade along this part of Central Avenue. The resolution placed on the City Council’s meeting agenda highlights the challenges of planting the trees such as access to irrigation, restricting planting areas and traffic sight line issues.

The final plans for the trees have been submitted.