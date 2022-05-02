ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council is meeting Monday evening on a number of topics. That includes the creation of a fund for fines generated by the city’s new speed cameras.

The three cameras are now in speeding hotspots – two on Gibson and one on Montgomery near Eubank. Right now, they are issuing warnings but beginning May 25, people will be given $100 citations.

Those citations will go into the fund which councilors are expected to approve Monday night. The fund will go toward covering the cost of the speed camera program.