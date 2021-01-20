City council signs off on making improvements to busy stretch of Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors signed off on a proposal to move improvements along Coors Blvd to the top of the list. Councilor Klarissa Peña’s plan would address safety issues along the busy stretch of Coors between Central Ave. and Gun Club Rd.

It would also add sidewalks, lighting, bike lanes and better storm drainage. The measure also calls for a partnership with Bernalillo County and the state to make it happen. In 2013, $3 million was set aside for the upgrades, but that money ended up being spent on the Coors Corridor plan instead.

