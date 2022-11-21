ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have set permitting standards for the running of sanctioned homeless camps. Councilors passed multiple changes, including the so-called Good Neighbor Program that has operators meet with those in the neighborhood about what’s going on in the space.

City officials say they have some experience with that already as the spaces were put into place. “It typically is about security protocols, site security, having updates on the site, how many people are you serving, how many people are connected to services,” said a city councilor. “So, getting an update on what’s actually happening with the program.”

Operators will also be required to have a plan for residents to receive food as well as mental and physical health services.