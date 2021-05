ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are once again weighing a gas tax. The proposal would charge drivers two cents per gallon.

This would go toward road improvements, as well as improvements helping bring the city in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The tax would be put on the ballot for voters to approve.

In November, councilors were mostly in favor of the measure but decided to hold off on a vote due to the pandemic.