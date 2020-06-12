City Council President Pat Davis asking community about defunding APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council President wants to know if you would like to see the Albuquerque Police Department defunded.

“If you look at APD’s budget, there are big chunks of their budget that don’t deal directly with 911 calls or investigating family disturbance or rape kits, lots of that work we have given to police because we didn’t have anywhere else to put it, so part of defunding police is taking those services out, like mental health services,” said City Council President Pat Davis.

Davis has posted a survey asking how you would want to restructure APD’s budget including if you would rather hire more officers or increase funding for community programs. It also asks which policies you would change to reduce the department’s budget including waiting longer for the police to respond to non-emergency calls.

Critics responded online by saying it’s a bad idea in a city that has a crime problem. Councilors will review all the suggestions when they hold an APD budget hearing in July.

To take the survey, click here.

