ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors passed a new law that will affect every pet owner in Albuquerque.

Before now, people in Albuquerque were supposed to get licenses for their pets every year. A new ordinance passed Monday night does away with the licensing system and makes microchipping mandatory.

The Animal Welfare Department says it also saves the city money because it will no longer have to pay an out-of-state company to run the licensing program.