ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city council is expected to consider a proposed lease for a New Mexico United soccer stadium. United and city planners are eyeing a seven-acre plot at Balloon Fiesta Park for the team’s new playing facility.

Under the agreement, United would spend $30 million on stadium construction, while the city would spend $13 million on infrastructure upgrades. The lease was up for a vote last month but the council postponed it. The plan did get the green light from the Environmental Planning Commission last week.