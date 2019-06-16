City council expected to vote on funding for NBCUniversal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque City Councilors are expected to make a final decision on funding for the NBCUniversal project. The media giant announced its opening in a studio in Martineztown.

The $1.1 billion deal with the state includes a goal for the company to spend $500 million on productions here over the next 10 years. The City of Albuquerque has pledged to give NBC $3 million from its LEDA fund.

City Council is scheduled to vote on that funding during Monday night’s meeting.

