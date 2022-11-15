ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors met Tuesday night to discuss a bill that would create an anonymous tip line for reporting illegal firearms. According to the bill, sponsored by councilor Louie Sanchez, weapon violations have tripled in the city since 2018.

However, some councilors in the Public Safety Committee worried the tip line was similar to another anonymous tip line in the city – Crime Stoppers.

“It is duplicative from what I’m understanding and to me, I don’t think that necessarily doing another effort with the same kind of outcome… I think that might hinder some of our resources rather than actually use them wisely,” said Councilor Brooke Bassan.

Councilors also questioned if the program would be realistic with an existing staff shortage. In the end, councilors decided to establish an “Illegal Firearms Reduction Program” rather than a tipline. They also decided it might be better to create an educational campaign pushing people to call Crime Stoppers for illegal firearms. The bill was deferred for 30 days.