City council approves sale of vacant Albuquerque fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The sale of an old fire station in Albuquerque was approved Monday night.

The Highland Fire Station off Silver Avenue and 12th Street in the EDo District has been empty since 2012. The Hellenic Community of New Mexico, a group that oversees the Greek Orthodox Church downtown, was the only bidder at $195,000.

City councilors signed off on the sale at Monday night’s meeting. KRQE News 13 called the church to ask what they have planned, but they said they have no concrete plan yet.