ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Westside Emergency Housing Center in Albuquerque is expanding.

City Councilors approved a measure directing the city to come up with a plan to develop an outdoor space at the center for exercise, relaxation and community gatherings. “As a resident, if you stay in that place, then you deserve a humane outdoor experience as well,” said City Councilor Isaac Benton.

The project will use $75,000 already set aside for homeless services projects.