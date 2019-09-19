City council approves incentives for 3D printing plant expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors have approved an incentive package to help a 3D printing plant expand in Albuquerque.

Florida-based Jabil Inc. will invest $42 million in the expansion and bring in more than 120 new jobs. They will take over the old Johnson and Johnson plant near I-25 and Rio Bravo.

Jabil also plans to hire locally and work with the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College.

Wednesday, the city council approved $250,000 in incentives that will be added to the $750,000 being provided by the state.