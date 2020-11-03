City council approves awarding BioPark ticketing contract to BioPark Society

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City council has signed off on a plan to boost Albuquerque BioPark attendance, by handing over marketing and admissions to the BioPark Society.

Prompted by flat visitor numbers and rising costs, the city put out a call for an outside firm to take over those operations. The only organization to bid was the BioPark Society, which says it would focus on ticketing upgrades and improving the guest experience.

Monday night council unanimously gave the green light. Councilor Isaac Benton says one issue he hopes they can help with is the parking crunch that happens during popular events like the River of Lights.

The city and the BioPark Society can now enter into contract negotiations.

