Albuquerque-Metro

City council approves $1.1 billion budget

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:06 PM MDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:06 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque City Council has approved a $1.1 billion budget with a big focus on fighting crime.

The approved bill allocates about 47% of the city's money to the Albuquerque Police Department and the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department. It also strengthens plans to add bicycle officers along Central.

The initial plan was to fund eight officers. Monday night, councilors added money for two more officers and extended the area covered to Tramway.

Councilors did shift some money from parks to pay for new shade structures and playgrounds, to make improvements at the libraries and Balloon Museum.

Councilors agreed with Mayor Tim Keller on spending significantly more to fight the homeless problem and to spur economic development. The mayor responded favorably to the council's budget saying they're working together to get a handle on our biggest challenges. 

