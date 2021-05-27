City continues effort to replace urban canopy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’ve seen it time and time again, massive branches breaking off old trees in city parks. It happened again on Wednesday night, city crews spent a good portion of Thursday morning cleaning it all up.

The tree at Kit Carson park is estimated to be between 60 and 80 years old. “A lot of our canopy is a lot older, so the mayor’s initiative is 100-thousand trees in the next ten years,” said Mark Chavez, the Associate Director of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec department. The initiative was put in place in an effort to replace the city’s canopy underneath some of the existing trees, Chavez explained.

Recent windy weather and its age finally took a toll on the giant tree at Kit Carson. Nobody was injured when it came crashing down on Wednesday evening, but this isn’t the first time this has happened. Back in 2000 a little boy was hospitalized after being hit by a branch at the same park. In 2006 a man was killed by a cottonwood branch at Coronado Park, and in 2019 a woman was hospitalized after a branch fell on her at the Zoo.

In a 2016 special assignment, KRQE told you the Forestry Department was working on replacing about 800 trees in city parks, dating back to the 30s, 40s, and 50s. During that interview they told us it could take anywhere from 16 to 35 years to complete that project.

We asked them how far along they are with that process, five years later. “We have lost a lot of 800 trees and we have replaced a lot of them,” said Chavez. “I don’t have an exact number, but I do know we have replaced a large percentage of the original 800 that he identified,” Chavez told News 13.

While they don’t know how many of those trees have been replaced they say on average they plant about 300 new trees every year in city parks. The city says the tree that broke in Kit Carson Park will likely be removed completely to prevent any further incidents. They say they also cleaned up broken branches last night, at Quigley, Roosevelt, and Ernie Taylor Parks.