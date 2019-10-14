City considers next move regarding pair of convenience stores plagued by crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says the owners of two Albuquerque convenience stores with a history of problems are not stepping up to the plate as promised, so city leaders looking at their next step.

City Councilor Pat Davis says police are constantly responding to the 7-Eleven stores off Central and Solano, and San Mateo and Kathryn. Davis says there’s been at least one shooting, multiple stabbings, several assaults, and nearly 100 thefts in just a year and a half.

Councilor Davis says once the city identified them as problem properties, the owners agreed to work with them. However, they haven’t done much to reduce the crime.

The two properties will be discussed Monday evening at the city council’s finance and government operations meeting. Davis expects a lot of angry neighbors to attend.