City considers hotel near Big-I as potential site for homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hotel is being eyed as a potential home to a controversial homeless shelter. The Albuquerque Journal reports a few city councilors are considering the Crowne Plaza Hotel as an option.

The shelter, the Gateway Center, has gone through much debate on where it should go. Currently, the hotel and the neighboring Fairfield Inn are up for sale as a package deal.

The Crowne Plaza features 450 guest rooms across 12-stories while the Fairfield is a three-story building. According to the real estate brokerage firm that is listing the property, it is worth $16 million.

The city of Albuquerque has $14 million available for the shelter stemming from general obligation bonds. The city says it’s considering it as an option but no decision has been made. Other potential locations for the Gateway Center include the University of New Mexico’s North campus as well as an area near I-40 and Second Street.