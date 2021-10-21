City considers 3 possible Park and Ride lot locations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking people to weigh in on three sites for a new Park and Ride lot on the west side. They want to put it somewhere between the current lots at Central and Unser and Ellison and NM 528.

They say these locations are 11 miles apart leaving a large portion of the west side underserved. They originally proposed six sites along Coors between St. Joseph’s Drive and Montano but have identified issues with three of those sites most because of access.

Now, they want people to weigh in on the final three. The deadline to send feedback is Friday. For more information, visit cabq.gov/transit/transit-programs-projects/park-and-ride-studies.

