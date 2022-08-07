ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cloudy weather couldn’t keep the crowds away from Civic Plaza and Summerfest. Downtown Summerfest kicked off early Saturday evening with a wide variety of live music, food, and plenty of places to shop.

It’s a chance for people to head downtown and enjoy all that Albuquerque has to offer. “Everyone wants to come to this event because this is where Summerfest originated, right here on Civic Plaza. So to come down here, just a little bit nostalgic, and have people enjoy coming downtown with their families,” said Bree Ortiz, community events coordinator for the City of Albuquerque.

One more Summerfest for this year will be held at Ventana Ranch Community Park on August 20.