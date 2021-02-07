City close to purchasing property near Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city says it is close to reaching a deal to acquire a large piece of land near the Bosque. The Poole Property – named after its former owners – is a 23-acre parcel of land bordering the Bosque at the city’s San Antonio Oxbow wetlands.

Gamma Development received approval to build dozens of homes on the lot, but neighbors objected to the development, arguing it would cause environmental harm. Now, the city council says it will soon vote on acquiring the property to add it to the city’s open spaces.

Councilor Lan Sena says it’s important to protect valuable open space within the city. “Especially through COVID, our open spaces have really shown the need – and what the community has been utilizing it for as a refuge, as an escape. Not just our community, but our wildlife. There’s just so much wildlife that relies on this portion of the Oxbow,” Councilor Sena said.

Last year, the state allocated $4.6 million to help buy the Poole Property, and a recent proposal by Mayor Tim Keller would free up an additional $2.2 million from the city’s Open Space Trust Fund money. The city council could vote on the acquisition as early as February 17.