City cites Family Dollar following increase in crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At first, it was just unsightly but now it’s becoming a serious safety issue. People in one Albuquerque neighborhood are fed up with a nearby Family Dollar that is a magnet for crime.

“It’s become intolerable. The garbage, now, the risk to our property and life if something goes up in flames,” said William Abeyta, who lives near the Family Dollar at Gibson and San Pedro.

Just this week, a second, large fire, presumably started by the homeless, was ignited in the alley behind the store.

“The flames were going over the wall, having seen the embers flying over the wall onto their roof it could’ve burned down our homes,” said Abeyta.

Abeyta was the one who noticed the flames and called 911.

“Now, with the fires and things going on, I think its become more urgent and more pressing matter for those of us who live in Siesta Hills,” said Abeyta.

Abeyta delivered a letter to the Family Dollar detailing his concerns.

“I personally think they are just going to ignore it,” said Abeyta.

Fueled by frustration, Abeyta also contacted City Councilor Pat Davis on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, Davis sent out code inspectors who did cite the Family Dollar.

“There are nice homes and these are our homes and it’s just terrible to have to live with this kind of problem,” said Abeyta.

Abeyta hopes the citation is enough to force the Family Dollar to clean up and be a good neighbor.

“I think this place is a nuisance property now,” said Abeyta.

If the Family Dollar does not clean up within the next two weeks, the city could take them to a court or start the process to officially declare them a nuisance property.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Family Dollar’s corporate office, we did not hear back.