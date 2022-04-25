ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skaters from around Albuquerque showed up at Alamosa Skate Park to celebrate a new mural. The mural named ‘Landback’ was made to educate and bring awareness to indigenous issues that are commonly undermined and misrepresented in society.

The mural features illusive, geometric shapes and vibrant colors. The mural’s creator Joeseph Arnoux says this is a great way to get the youth involved. Arnoux is one of three people in Albuquerque’s ‘Citymaker’ program. The program brings local artists and their creativity into the public sector to develop projects that will inspire and impact communities.